Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

ESNT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 11,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

