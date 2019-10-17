Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,234. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

