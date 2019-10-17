Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.97. 208,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $131.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.