Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

FTXO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

