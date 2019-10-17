Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

