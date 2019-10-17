Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of PlayAGS worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 71.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $482,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 40.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Lopez bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $49,397.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimo Akiona bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

