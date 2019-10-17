Bank of America Corp DE Invests $4.06 Million in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $567.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

