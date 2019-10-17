Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after acquiring an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 752.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 419,985 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 163,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 79.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 138,282 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $1,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,291.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.