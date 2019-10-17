Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.