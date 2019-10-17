Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.31% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

