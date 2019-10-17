Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 361,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $27,979,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 675,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

