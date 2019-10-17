Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $214,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 213,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

