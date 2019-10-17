Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Cut by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,320,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,563,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.682 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.