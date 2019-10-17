Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $939.18

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $939.18 and traded as low as $933.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $935.00, with a volume of 150,318 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 940.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 850.29.

Get Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.