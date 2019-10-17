Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Banner stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In related news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Banner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Banner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in Banner by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 104,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.