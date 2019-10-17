Barclays Analysts Give Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) a $24.00 Price Target

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

PAGP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 1,191,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,034. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plains GP by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 76,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

