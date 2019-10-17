Barclays Analysts Give Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) a $33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $39.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 1,071,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,382. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 336.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 119,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,242,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 257,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

