Barclays Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.27.

TECK.B stock opened at C$21.56 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.64 and a 12 month high of C$34.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

