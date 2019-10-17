Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Barclays by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 546,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Barclays by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Barclays by 24,179.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 57,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 435,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

