Barclays Reiterates $16.00 Price Target for SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) has been assigned a $16.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEMG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

SemGroup stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,625. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SemGroup will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $93,720,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMG. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter worth about $3,173,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 89,153 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. raised its holdings in SemGroup by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 101,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SemGroup by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

