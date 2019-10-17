Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

