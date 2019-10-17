Barry Zwarenstein Sells 7,663 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $415,641.12.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,372 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $248,897.96.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $471,044.61.

FIVN opened at $55.72 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 371.47, a P/E/G ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,649,000 after buying an additional 93,246 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,057,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 197,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,653,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

