Barton Investment Management Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barton Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 33,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 349,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 526,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 46,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.52.

XOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,706. The stock has a market cap of $292.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.