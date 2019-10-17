BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.78

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $284.78 and traded as high as $306.80. BBA Aviation shares last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 3,733,997 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.86 ($4.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

