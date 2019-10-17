BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Announces Earnings Results

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

