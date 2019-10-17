Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Shares of Be Heard Group PLC (LON:BHRD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 128400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Be Heard Group Company Profile (LON:BHRD)

Be Heard Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides marketing services to business clients in various sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers digital media and analytics agency, digital marketing, analytics consultancy, and advertising agency services. The company was formerly known as Mithril Capital Plc and changed its name to Be Heard Group plc in November 2015.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Be Heard Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Be Heard Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.