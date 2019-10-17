Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Down 0.6%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.57 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.09), approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 180,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £150,000.09 ($196,001.69).

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

