Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Befesa alerts:

BFSA stock opened at €32.65 ($37.97) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.32. Befesa has a 12 month low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a 12 month high of €41.65 ($48.43). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.