Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beiersdorf from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of $92.90 and a 1-year high of $122.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

