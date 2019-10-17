Bela (BELA) Achieves Market Cap of $180,196.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Bela token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Bela has a total market capitalization of $180,196.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,320,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,651,999 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

