Benz (BENZ) Price Reaches $0.0001

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Benz has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $711.00 and $564.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00224789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.01081579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.