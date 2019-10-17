Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €13.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.13 ($17.60).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €12.44 ($14.47) on Monday. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of €16.20 ($18.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

