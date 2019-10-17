Berenberg Bank Lowers Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 113

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 113 ($1.48) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.59).

Shares of Centamin stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 5,216,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.23. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

