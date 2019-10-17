Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

CDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of CDM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 296,342 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.37. Codemasters Group has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The company has a market capitalization of $299.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

