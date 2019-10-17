Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $123.92 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,858,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

