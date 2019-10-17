Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $116.86 and last traded at $117.35, 2,840,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,323,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.03.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,858,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

