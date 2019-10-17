BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

