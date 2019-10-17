Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Beyondspring has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at $516,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

