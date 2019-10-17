Bhaskar Rao Sells 2,215 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TPX stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 222.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

