BidaskClub Downgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Sell

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $706.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 321,809 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

