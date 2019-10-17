BidaskClub Downgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68. Masimo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $2,950,288.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,231,633.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $3,505,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,575,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,444 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

