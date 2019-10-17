BidaskClub Lowers Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,772. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $39.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.81. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at $133,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

