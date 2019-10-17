BidaskClub Upgrades Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Buy

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 17,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,804. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after buying an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 255,071 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 166,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 110,906 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

