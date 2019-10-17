Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 1,775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,852,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,705,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $206.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

