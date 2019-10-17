Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 6,347 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $164.11 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

