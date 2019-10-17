Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,427,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,640,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

