Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. YCG LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 150,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 351,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.32.

Shares of FB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.45. 2,367,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,160,369. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

