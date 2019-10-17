Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 293,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $81.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.