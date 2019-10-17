Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012358 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043243 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.96 or 0.05998200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00043283 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 30,606,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,477,808 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

