BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 74.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth bought 200 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $203.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,922. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

